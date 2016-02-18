CLOSE
The Fenty Trainer: Rihanna Unveils Original Sneaker Collaboration With Puma

She's got another hit on her hands.

Rihanna already gave the world over 10 years of hit music and great fashion, but she’s still got more to offer.

The 27-year-old singer drops her new FENTY x PUMA collection next week. Ahead of the big release, Rih also revealed her first original sneaker collaboration with the sportswear company – and we think she’s got another hit on her hands.

From HypeBeast:

After already making headlines earlier this week with its high-profile signing of Kylie Jenner, PUMA has finally unveiled its first original sneaker collaboration with Rihanna: the Fenty Trainer. Following the widely popular release of Rihanna’s custom “Creeper” model from the brand, Fenty PUMA has now introduced a high-top Trainer with an upwards-extending tongue that reaches quite a bit taller than what we would typically expect from running shoes.

Lace-less and available in three colorways (“Whiteout,” “Blackout” and “Red Alert”), Rihanna managed to make the shoes sporty, stylish, and edgy. See a photo of the Whiteout colorway here, and cop yours on February 26th at select Puma retailers.

SOURCE: HypeBeast | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Getty, Twitter

