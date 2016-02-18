The Fenty Trainer: Rihanna Unveils Original Sneaker Collaboration With Puma

Rihanna already gave the world over 10 years of hit music and great fashion, but she’s still got more to offer.

The 27-year-old singer drops her new FENTY x PUMA collection next week. Ahead of the big release, Rih also revealed her first original sneaker collaboration with the sportswear company – and we think she’s got another hit on her hands.

From HypeBeast:

After already making headlines earlier this week with its high-profile signing of Kylie Jenner, PUMA has finally unveiled its first original sneaker collaboration with Rihanna: the Fenty Trainer. Following the widely popular release of Rihanna’s custom “Creeper” model from the brand, Fenty PUMA has now introduced a high-top Trainer with an upwards-extending tongue that reaches quite a bit taller than what we would typically expect from running shoes.

Lace-less and available in three colorways (“Whiteout,” “Blackout” and “Red Alert”), Rihanna managed to make the shoes sporty, stylish, and edgy. See a photo of the Whiteout colorway here, and cop yours on February 26th at select Puma retailers.

Rihanna and Puma have revealed the Fenty Trainer, in white, black and red colourways: https://t.co/dywQthyOAR pic.twitter.com/q1rmkVFjrg — GQ South Africa (@GQdotcoza) February 18, 2016

SOURCE: HypeBeast | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Getty, Twitter