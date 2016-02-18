This Personal Trainer Put On 70 Pounds To Help Show His Client How To Lose Weight

View this post on Instagram
#FITtoFATtoFIT & Then this happened! Day 240 of 240. Alissa felt so bad for me. She cried!!!! And if anyone knows A-money, you know she is as tough as a 2-dollar steak. Empathy is about standing in someone else's shoes, feeling with his or her heart, seeing with his or her eyes. Not only is empathy hard to outsource and automate, but it makes the world a better place. -Daniel H. Pink #SheEmpathizedWithMe #iEmpathizedWithHer #WeAreALLinThis2gether #RespectTheProcess #ItsYouVsYou #AdonisHill #GodisPOPPIN YOUR TURN! YOU GOT THE JUICE NOW #FitToFatToFit on @AEtv .. episode airs next week Tuesday 2/2/16 at 10/9c. PLEASE set your DVRs family … Thank you! #aetv
Would you gain weight to help show a heavier person how to lose it?
Adonis Hill, a 35-year-old personal trainer from Brooklyn, N.Y., put on 70 pounds for A&E’s Fit to Fat to Fit show – after he’d already lost a bunch of weight, got fit, and changed his life around. On the show, trainers “gain weight so they can lose it alongside the clients they’re working with.”
From Buzzfeed:
It went like this: When he was 27, Hill’s business failed and he lost a lot of money. He became depressed. He stopped leaving his house and hanging out with his friends. “That’s when the weight packed on. My dreams and everything I hoped for were gone,” he told BuzzFeed Health.
Eventually a friend coaxed him outside. He started to take long walks. His walks turned into jogs. He started to eat healthier. By the time he was 29, he’d lost 100 pounds and taken up weightlifting so he could put on some muscle.
Here’s how he put the weight back on for the show:
A typical day of eating for Hill would be something like this: coffee with lots of creamer and a doughnut for breakfast, a few slices of pizza or a hot dog during the day, snack on Oreo cookies, and McDonald’s for dinner every night.
After he gained about 50 pounds, his weight gain slowed down. So, he started drinking a gallon (basically a six-pack of 16-ounce bottles) of soda every day. His initial goal was to gain 70 pounds in four months but he stopped three weeks early when his doctor told him to; his blood pressure was dangerously high.
But getting the weight off (alongside client Alissa Kane) wasn’t as easy this time around:
He went back to working out — an hour of lifting and an hour of cardio five or six days per week. But the weight wasn’t coming off as readily as he thought it would.
“I was putting in a lot of work in the gym but eating right was hard this time because I was coming off an old addiction… I had to wean myself off unhealthy food.” To kickstart his weight loss, Hill started a high-fat, high-protein, very low-carb diet, which allowed his body to more readily burn fat. (By the way, you should consult a doctor before changing your diet in any way, but particularly if you’re pursuing a diet that is very low in any one macronutrient.)
Eventually, Adonis shed the weight and got back to his delicious norm, plus Alissa is steadily meeting her goals as well!
#FlashBackFitToFatToFitFriday @alissabethkane People ask me .. What's your style of training? I say Its simple…. I do high volumes of COMPASSION. #HeartHealth Being compassionate involves understanding the suffering of another without feeling sorrow or pity. When there are these emotions, compassion has turned into personal unhappiness and only adds to suffering. Feeling the emotional pain of another doesn’t relieve their suffering. In actuality it adds to the collective field of unconsciousness creating suffering. If someone is suffering from hunger then it is more appropriate to provide nourishing food. If they are thirsty, provide them something to drink. If someone is in emotional pain bring your love and unconditional acceptance. It would not help people for the caretakers to go hungry and thirsty also. Although this is often the approach people take with their empathy or sympathy when people are without love and acceptance. When caretakers have emotional reaction of sadness or sorrow they nourish no one. A compassionate person brings the nourishment of love and acceptance to the situation that is starving for those emotions until someone can feed themselves. Sometimes the best action you can take to help relieve emotional suffering of another is being present with your attention on the person – www.pathwaytohappiness.com #DeeperThenJustWorkingout #FITtoFATtoFIT #iKnowBecauseiBeenThereTWICE #CompassionWINS Now this is what I call ❤️ #HeartHealth #HeartMonth #AmericanHeartMonth #HeartSurgery #GoRedWearRed #AdonisMovesAmerica {— if you find the workouts helpful please show your love my donating to my go fund ……. My walk across America to get people moving 💢LINK IN BIO💢 www.gofundme.com/AdonisMovesAmerica
“Hill lost 57 pounds and Alyssa lost 58 in four months,” writes Buzzfeed. Check out the photos.
#FITtoFATtoFIT 2 months prior to the show vs 4 months into it. 😳 How much weight did I gain? What? I was happy that I was helping another person. Had to cover the Ta-Tas … this is a PG page you know. OR AM I CRAZY for risking my life? You Pick One: A) CRAZY B) Phucking CRAZY C) ALL OF THE ABOVE Or In all things I have shown you that by working hard in this way we must help the weak and remember the words of the Lord Jesus, how he himself said, ‘It is more blessed to give than to receive.’” -Acts 20:35 #NowDoYouThinkMyACTSareCrazy #JustFollowingTheRulesOfGodVsMan #NotPerfect #ButImLivingInMyPurpose #FindYourPurpose #AndYouWillFindYourHapiness #RespectTheProcess #itStartsWithYou #ItsYouVsYou #GodIsSoDope YOUR TURN! YOU GOT THE JUICE NOW #FitToFatToFit on @AEtv .. episode airs this week Tuesday 2/2/16 at 10/9c. PLEASE set your DVRs family … Thank you! #aetv PLEASE SPREAD THE WORD!!!!!
SOURCE: Buzzfeed | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Instagram