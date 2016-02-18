Stream Santigold’s “99¢” Album A Week Early (NEW MUSIC)

Well, isn’t this a pleasant surprise?

Santigold’s third studio album, 99¢, is now available to stream. The album is scheduled to drop on February 26, but thanks to NPR, fans will be able to listen to the 12-track project a week early.

Not only does the project boast features from iLoveMakonnen and B.C., it also includes production from Hit-Boy, Dave Sitek, and Vampire Weekend’s Rostam Batmanglij.

99¢ will officially be available next week. In the meantime, stream Santi’s new album, and view the full tracklisting, down under.

Santigold — 99¢ Tracklisting

1. Can’t Get Enough of Myself (Feat. B.C.)

2. Big Boss Big Time Business

3. Banshee

4. Chasing Shadows

5. Walking in a Circle

6. Who Be Lovin Me (Feat. iLoveMakonnen)

7. Rendezvous Girl

8. Before the Fire

9. All I Got

10. Outside the War

11. Run the Races

12. Who I Thought You Were