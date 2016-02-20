Chris Brown Feat. Usher & Zayn Malik “Back To Sleep (REMIX)” (NEW MUSIC)

Today is a good day.

As promised, Chris Brown delivers the first of three remixes to his Royalty single “Back to Sleep” – and it actually is the “ultimate R&B song” he said it would be.

Featuring Usher and Zayn Malik, the three sex symbols take their time rocking us back to sleep in separate, but equally sexy, verses. Singing over a sample of Marvin Gaye‘s famous hit “Sexual Healing,” Usher kicks it off in a super sensual way and even gives a nod of a approval to Plies’ “Sweet Pwussy Satdays.”

Breezy is up next and we quickly find out that he’s still jonesing for Karrueche, who’s doing her own, independent thing at the moment. Chris sings ““You want me to say your name girl / OK, Karrueche!” after lightheartedly apologizing to his ex for messing around on her.

Zayn, on the other hand, is very serious about what he’d like to accomplish in the bedroom and promises to put some work in, if given the opportunity. Listen to the remix below – the boys do not disappoint.