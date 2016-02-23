Khloé Kardashian Admits She Would Remarry Lamar Odom

God forbid exes are cordial right?!?! Wtf is wrong with people?!?! People should praise kindness. Not question it — Khloé (@khloekardashian) February 12, 2016

With all of the drama surrounding the West-Kardashian family as of late, hearing any new information about them is no longer shocking.

In the upcoming episode of Kocktails with Khloé, however, Khloé Kardashian gets candid about a few controversial topics about her in the news.

With her guests JoJo, Carmen Electra and Ross Mathews, she dishes about her current marriage to Lamar Odom and why she hasn’t watched The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story series.

Khloé said of rebuilding a relationship with Lamar, “I mean, that would be like the best dream … like, okay, I hope that first marriage could happen again, but it’s really hard to erase everything that happened. Just building a friendship back is what I’m doing now, it has nothing intimately, nothing at all, just pure love and I want someone to learn how to love themselves again.”

The two were photographed together for the first time, since Lamar’s overdose, at MSG while supporting Khloé brother-in-law Kanye West. Although the star initially shut down rumors of the two reconciling, it seems as if she’d be open to the idea.

During her show she also commented on the American Crime Story show. She said, “It’s not that I won’t watch it, it’s just that I’ve had little reservations about it.” Adding, “I was also just afraid of how they would portray my dad, and I hear David Schwimmer did a phenomenal job and they play him really true to form, so I’m grateful for that.”

The Kardashian does add that she plans on eventually watching the series.

Catch the full episode of Kocktails with Khloé Wednesday at 10 PM on FYI network.

SOURCE: PEOPLE | IMAGE SOURCE: Twitter