What’s Happening In Hip-Pop: Gladiator Hillary Clinton Visits “Scandal” Set, & More

Hillary Clinton was spotted with Kerry Washington on the set of Scandal this past Monday night. Posing for a photo-op, Kerry called Hillary “a good friend” in the first of two photos, while also adding the presidential candidate’s campaign hashtag, #ImWithHer.

As if we didn’t see this coming…

Morgan Freeman basically has the voice of a Greek god, so it’s no wonder he’s the latest celebrity whose vocals have been added to Google’s free navigation app.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the iconic actor will help steer the world in the right direction when we need GPS services – and just in time for his upcoming film, London Has Fallen.

We have a new Whiskey Tango Foxtrot clip on our hands.

Based on the book The Taliban Shuffle: Strange Days In Afghanistan And Pakistan by Kim Barker, the funny film stars Tina Fey, Margot Robbie, and more.

Watch the “Unmarried Childless” clip from Paramount pictures above and head to a theater near you on March 4 for the full film.

Anthony Mackie hit up Late Night with Seth Meyers and spoke on how difficult it is to discuss Marvel movies.

From Entertainment Weekly:

Seth Meyers is a huge self-proclaimed comic-book fan, and on Monday’s episode of Late Night he hosted the Falcon himself, Anthony Mackie. However, Mackie has become wary of discussing Marvel movies like the upcoming Captain America: Civil War. As he explained to Meyers, his comments are easily misinterpreted.

“It’s so ridiculous,” Mackie said. “I was giving respect to my fellow actors. I was saying Marvel movies are so great because they have great actors: the likes of Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Robert Downey Jr. And people take that to mean that I’m saying this is what the movie’s about and this is what’s in the movie. The first rule of Marvel: Don’t talk about Marvel.”

