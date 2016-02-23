WATCH: Teenage Girl Wakes Up Thinking She’s Kylie Jenner After Wisdom Tooth Surgery

Thirteen-year-old Emma Zamora woke up under the influence of anesthesia after having her wisdom teeth removed, and thought she was Kylie Jenner.

Asking to go home to her mansion after declaring her relation to Kim Kardashian, Emma is appalled that her mom never told her she’s actually Kris Jenner.

Emma’s mom, Alisha Zamora, filmed the video, telling SELF her daughter had seen other YouTube videos of people waking up after dental surgery and wanted to see what she did. She asked her mom to film her, and her doctor said it was OK.

“First when I walked in she was crying because she thought they cut her tongue out,” Zamora says. “I had to show her a mirror and she said, ‘Oh my lips are so big, mom, oh my gosh I’m Kylie Jenner.’”

In the clip, Emma gets hysterical, thinking her family has been hiding the truth from her all along: “I don’t understand why you’ve been keeping it a secret from me,” she says.

Apparently, the California teen no longer remembers her outburst, but thinks the video is funny.

Zamora says when Emma got home from the dentist, she even called a friend to tell her she was Kylie Jenner. Now, the teen doesn’t remember much of her fantasy, but she’s enjoying the clip’s popularity. The video was posted on Sunday and already has a thousand views.

“She loves it,” Zamora says. “She thinks it’s funny… She’s never even seen the Kardashian show, so everything she knows is from social media and magazines.”

