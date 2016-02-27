Kat DeLuna Feat. Jeremih “What A Night” (NEW MUSIC)

Kat DeLuna returns to the music scene with a new single titled “What a Night.”

Featuring Chicago crooner Jeremih, both singers show off their vocal chops over a sample of the classic 1975 Four Seasons hit. “What you doin’, girl the plan’s on you, but I plan to put my hands on you, go to Miami put the 10s on you, take it to the K.O.D. and throw some bands on you,” sings Jeremih.

“What a Night” is set to do well on the charts, based on its audible, bouncy appeal. The Dominican songstress is scheduled to release her third studio album, Viva Out Loud, later this year. In the meantime, listen to Kat’s new single below.

PHOTO CREDIT: Entertainment One