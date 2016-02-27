Salma Hayek’s Dog Found Dead, Suffered Fatal Gunshot Wound Near The Heart

Salma Hayek was noticeably absent from social media for a few days. It turns out she’s been mourning the sudden death of her dog.

The accomplished actress told friends and fans about the horrific incident via Instagram, revealing the “loving and loyal” pup was found dead in her ranch last Friday and had suffered a gunshot wound close to his heart.

She goes on to insist he’d never bitten or attacked anyone in his life, adding he didn’t deserve a “slow and painful death” before repeating her message in Spanish.

We’re keeping Salma in out prayers at this time.

