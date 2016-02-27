RISE AND GRIND! MORNING MUSIC NEWS: Tory Lanez Remixes “Uber Everywhere,” & More

Tory Lanez puts his special touch on Madeintyo’s “Uber Everywhere.” Previously remixed by Travis Scott, Lanez shouts the “Antidote” rapper out and talks his shit for approximately three minutes. [Rap-Up]

Waka Flocka don’t need no beat, bih. The Atlanta rapper hits us with a hardcore acapella freestyle that he cleverly calls “Wakapella.” Listen to him go off here. [HHNM]

Migos is back with a new video. Watch the trio take hostages and welcome a police standoff in the visuals for their YRN 2 track, “Commando.” [HNHH]

Currensy kicks our weekend off with a new song titled “In My City.” Tune out to Spitta and Jet Life member T.Y. here. [Miss Info]

