Fat Joe & Remy Ma Feat. French Montana “All The Way Up” (NEW MUSIC)

Ever since Remy Ma‘s come home from prison, she’s been on her boss shit – not just musically, but as a newcomer on Love & Hip Hop: NY as well.

Now, the rapper and reality star joins Fat Joe and French Montana on “All The Way Up,” a track that reminds you of just how well they’re all doing, in case you forgot. Formerly two of the most notable members of Terror Squad, Joe and Remy are all set to release a collaborative album they’ve titled Plata O Plomo. Sound familiar?

Just in time to celebrate the rap reunion, they drop this new heat featuring the clever and in-demand French Montana. Listen to “All The Way Up” below and let us know what you think.

