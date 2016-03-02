A New Day: Lady Gaga Finally Speaks With Grandmother About Being A Rape Survivor

It’s a new day for Lady Gaga.

Back in 2014, the Monster pop star revealed to the world she’d been raped at just 19 years old. Though you might’ve assumed that was also the moment she dropped the bombshell news on her family, it turns out two of the closest women to her only found out this past Sunday while watching her 2016 Oscars performance.

Opening up about the personal dilemma she’s struggled with for over a decade, Gaga revealed she’d still never told her grandmother and Aunt Sheri that she is a survivor of rape.

On Instagram, she wrote in part:

I was too ashamed. Too afraid. And it took me a long time to even admit it to myself because I’m Catholic and I knew it was evil but I thought it was my fault. I thought it was my fault for ten years. The morning after the Oscars when I talked to my grandmother Ronnie, with tears in her eyes I could hear them welling through the phone she said to me “My darling granddaughter, I’ve never been more proud of you than I am today.”

Now 29 years old, Gaga performed the Oscar-nominated song “Til It Happens To You” at the Academy Awards on Sunday. She co-penned the powerful track with Diane Warren for The Hunting Ground, a documentary about sexual assault survivors.

She previously said of being assaulted and her work on the documentary:

“I didn’t know how to accept it. I didn’t know how to not blame myself or think it was my fault. It’s something that really changed my life. It changed who I was completely. It changed my body, it changed my thoughts.”

“Diane [Warren, her co-writer] will tell you, it was really hard for me when (the song) came out. I was really stressed out about it.” Gaga said. “Every time I listen to it, I cry. Every time I get a text about it, I always feel sick. It’s like this thing you don’t want to face. But because she wanted to face it with me, it reminded me of what the song is for.”

Gaga, what an inspiration you are. Read her Instagram excerpt in full above.

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Getty