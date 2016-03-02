The Boys Are Back: Rob Kardashian & French Montana Hang Out, Tease Big Reveal

I am a self-taught journalist who overcame insurmountable odds to become a prominent voice in entertainment.

Rob Kardashian has officially come out of his shell.

The former Keeping Up with the Kardashians star basically went into hiding after his breakup with Rita Ora back in 2012. He gained a bunch of weight, stopped appearing alongside his sisters, and did everything in his power to avoid cameras.

But after he started dating Blac Chyna last month, Rob seems to be back into the groove of things, happier, 40 lbs. slimmer, and no longer trying to steer clear of the media.

Rob was recently spotted kicking it with his sister’s ex-boyfriend French Montana; the two appeared to be working out together and dropped a subtle message for the world: They’re coming.

Rumors claim Rob gained over 100 lbs. in the last three years, but he might be ready for that big reveal soon.

