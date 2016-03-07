Katt Williams Jumped & Stomped In The Head At Philly Concert

I am a self-taught journalist who overcame insurmountable odds to become a prominent voice in entertainment.

While attending a Beanie Sigel show in Philly this weekend, comedian Katt Williams found himself in another altercation – and he didn’t make out too well.

In the video from the show, you can see Williams preparing to get into a fight with someone, but you can’t tell if he’s joking or serious based on the footage.

The next video in the series of events shows the troubled funnyman storming across the stage and landing a hard elbow on a man in a white and black jacket.

The footage then shows Williams on the ground getting stomped in the head by a man in a red jacket, believed to be rapper Mr. Pop A Perc, who called into The Breakfast Club to discuss the altercation.

Williams was recently arrested on a battery charge in Georgia, and he is also still facing robbery charges stemming from an incident alongside hip-hop mogul Suge Knight after allegedly stealing a camera and assaulting a photographer back in 2014.

