Congrats! Omarion & Girlfriend Apryl Jones Welcome Baby Girl

Congrats are in order for one of our favorite celebrity couples, Omarion and Apryl Jones, as they welcomed their newest addition to the family this morning.

Revealing the news via Instagram, the former B2K member said in a video posted by @thacelebriteanews, “Nah, you know why I’m in such a good mood? It’s because I had my daughter this morning.”

Smiling from ear-to-ear, we can only assume things went off without a hitch during the home birth. Their new little one will be welcomed by a beautiful family that includes now-big brother Megaa.

Watch the video above and stay tuned for more details on Apryl’s mini-me as they surface.

PHOTO & VIDEO CREDIT: Instagram, Getty