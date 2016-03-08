What’s Happening In Hip-Pop: “Star Wars” Snags 11 MTV Movie Award Noms, Janet Jackson Postpones More Tour Dates, & More

The 2016 MTV Movie Awards are right around the corner, and it looks like Star Wars: The Force Awakens will be the biggest winner of the night. Just this morning, it was announced that the box office hit is leading the pack with 11 nominations, the most prestigious being “Movie of the Year.”

Deadpool has an impressive eight nominations, and Avengers: Age of Ultron isn’t far behind with six. Head over to The Hollywood Reporter for a full breakdown and tune into the annual awards show on Sunday, April 8.

Who will you be gunning for during next season on Dancing with the Stars?

The full cast has been revealed and includes household names like Fuller House‘s Jodie Sweetin (above), The O.C.‘s Mischa Barton, The Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s Kim Fields, and more.

Mischa said in the most recent issue of PEOPLE magazine: “I know [DWTS] will push me to my limits, both emotionally and physically. You always learn something about yourself by doing that.”

We’ve seen Fuller House, and let’s just say, Jodie Sweetin’s all grown up and definitely has some moves – so watch out, Mischa.

We’re hoping all is well with Janet Jackson, but things don’t look too good.

The icon has postponed another set of dates on her Unbreakable tour, following last year’s snafu. If you recall, Janet suddenly needed surgery on her vocal chords, which caused the North American leg of Unbreakable to suffer.

The latest reports say that ticket holders received an email from Ticketmaster that reads: “It is not possible to confirm new dates at the present time so we are refunding all ticket holders.”

There has been no comment from Janet’s rep just yet, but stay tuned for an update.

J.K. Rowling is giving fans the back story of witches and wizards in North America with a new book. From PEOPLE:

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling has begun to pull back the veil on the previously untold history of North American witches and wizards, and the first installment of her new series is now live over at Pottermore.

The debut story in The History of Magic in North America, entitled “Fourteenth Century – Seventeenth Century,” examines the early days of the magical community on the continent, the Native Americans and skin-walkers, and an area of wizarding that has kept Harry Potter readers curious for years – wandless magic.

For each of the next three days, a new story will appear on Pottermore at 9 a.m. EST.

Tune into the clip above.

The power of Christ compels Fox to cast Geena Davis in its #Exorcist TV show: https://t.co/50cWxXfvq7 pic.twitter.com/la4TF33gMx — Vulture (@vulture) March 7, 2016

A modern-day Exorcist is on its way to our living rooms and Geena Davis is its female lead, this according to Vulture.

The site reports:

She’ll play a “naturally beautiful, regal, and proud” woman named Angela Rance, who is “weighed down by stress, [but] does everything she can to stay positive and keep her faith even though her family is currently struggling.” What are they struggling with? Oh, nothing much. In the nonchalant words of the network’s announcement: “She can’t help but think, however, if perhaps her nightmares about a demon are a sign of what’s wrong.” No, those dreams about a demon are probably not a sign of anything bad. Everything’s going great. Try the pea soup.

We will continue to update you as more info surfaces.

Captain America: Civil War hits theaters on May 6th of this year and if the new posters are any indication, it’s going to be good.

Starring Chris Evans as the Captain, Scarlett Johansson as the Black Widow, and Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man, the Avengers aren’t seeing eye-to-eye in this latest Marvel release.

Check out the visuals above.

SOURCE: THR, PEOPLE, EW, Vulture | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Marvel, Twitter