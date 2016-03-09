Kirko Bangz Remixes Kanye’s “Real Friends” & Rihanna’s “Work” (NEW MUSIC)

After a brief hiatus, Houston rapper Kirko Bangz is making his way back to music.

Instead of dropping a brand new track, Kirko opted to release a remix to Kanye West’s “Real Friends” and freestyle over Rihanna’s ANTI single “Work.”

Taking a different perspective than Kanye on “Real Friends,” Kirko declares he rather have money. “I give a f*ck about a real friend, I give a f*ck about a real friend, sometimes I feel betrayed by my own kin,” he raps.

He also opens up about deeply personal issues affecting his family: “Man yesterday CPS came to pick my cousins up, but I want to let my big cousin know that no mater how much she f*cks up I still f*ck with her.”

Check out both remixes below.

“Real Friends” remix

“Work” freestyle