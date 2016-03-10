Tyga Says Tupac Is His Father Figure, Reveals True Feelings About Rob Kardashian

Have you noticed any Pac-like qualities in Tyga?

The 26-year-old rapper and boyfriend to reality TV star Kylie Jenner recently called Tupac “dad” on Twitter and the inevitable trolling immediately commenced. Still, Tyga’s standing by the tweet – it came ahead of an explanation that read: “Pac taught me a lot more than my own father. Inspired me, Motivated Me, Listened without ever being there.”

He also delved more deeply into the issue while speaking to TMZ recently. When the topic was presented, Tyga said, “I’m inspired by him, as a student of the culture – especially my generation. You know, he means a lot. My real father’s been in jail all my life, so I’ve never really knew my real father. So I said Pac is like a father figure to me.”

He was also asked how he feels about Rob Kardashian being around his son, King Cairo, now that he’s dating his ex Blac Chyna. Tyga kept it classy and responded, “Rob is a great person.”

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty