Kesha’s Mom Says Her Daughter Was Dr. Luke’s “Prisoner”

Many celebrities have shown support for Kesha during this trying time, and now her mom is speaking up as well.

The famed singer says she was a victim of sexual assault at the hands of record producer Dr. Luke, and now Rosemary Patricia “Pebe” Sebert is backing her daughter’s story.

According to Sebert, Kesha was Dr. Luke’s “prisoner” for quite some time. In an interview with Billboard, she revealed:

“She was a prisoner. It was like someone who beats you every day and hangs you from a chain and then comes in and gives you a piece of bread. Luke would say, ‘You look nice today,’ and send her into hysterics of happiness because she was programmed to expect nothing but abuse.”

She added:

“I wanted Kesha to come forward a long time ago and end this relationship with Dr. Luke immediately after the [alleged] rape. But if she wanted to have a shot at the music business, she had no choice but [to work with him]. “He saw her as a cash cow and started manipulating her all the time. She thought all her dreams were finally coming true, but this was just a fucking trip to hell.”

Last month, the Manhattan Supreme Court ruled that Kesha would not be released from Dr. Luke’s Kemosabe Records under the Sony umbrella, despite the ongoing issue.

SOURCE: Billboard | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty