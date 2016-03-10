Congrats! Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo Expecting First Child

Adam Levine couldn’t wait to be a dad, and now his new life as a father is fast approaching.

The Maroon 5 hunk and his model wife Behati Prinsloo are expecting their first child together, according to PEOPLE.

Behati is a beautiful Victoria’s Secret Angel and Adam’s, well, he’s Adam – so we know this kid is going to be one good-looking tot.

Back in 2014, the 36-year-old had this to say about becoming a dad: “I want to have 100 kids. I want to have more kids than is socially responsible.”

Hilarious! Join us in congratulating the happy couple. We’re looking forward to photos of Behati’s baby bump.

SOURCE: PEOPLE | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty