Aya Jones Covers Vogue Spain In Cornrows, Magazine Declares “Black Is Beautiful”

Vogue Spain has a simple, yet profound, message for the world – Black is beautiful – and we couldn’t agree more.

The publication strayed into uncharted territory when it decided to feature Ivorian-British model Aya Jones in braids on the cover of its highly revered pages. An unusual move for such a mainstream magazine, Miss Aya’s shoot instantly started trending across the globe.

“What an honor to be apart of this special issue and to work with this incredible @voguespain team,” she wrote alongside her now-viral photo, which you can check out above.

It’s amazing to see Black culture being celebrated and appreciated in the fashion bible. How do you like Aya’s boxer braids cornrows?

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Vogue Spain