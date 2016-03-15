2016 BET Honors: Usher, Jasmine Sullivan, Toni Braxton, & More Perform

Usher, Jasmine Sullivan, Toni Braxton, Babyface, Fantasia, and more of our faves put on for R&B at the 2016 BET Honors. Rhythm and Blues back?

Hosted by funny man Arsenio Hall, Black excellence took over the Warner Theatre in Washington, D.C. to honor a few greats, including Patti LaBelle, L.A. Reid, and Lee Daniels.

Patti was the recipient of the Award for Musical Arts and was paid tribute with a performance by Fantasia, who did the legend’s virtuosity justice with her show-stopping vocals.

It was only right that Usher hit the stage in honor of L.A. Reid, seeing as the music industry giant was the one who discovered him in the first place. Performing a slew of his greatest hits, the incredible singer’s set was definitely a highlight of the night.

“L.A. Reid, what an amazing career. You know, I wanted to come out here and I wanted to say a few words that would depict the way I feel about you and how valuable I think you are for Black music – music and culture for the South. But I figured I’d let the music talk instead. Is that ok?,” Usher said before taking us to church.

Head over to BET to check out the rest of the performances and join us in congratulating all of the honorees.

SOURCE: BET | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty