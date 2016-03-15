CLOSE
Watch 5-Year-Old Heaven King & Her Adorable Crew “Lean & Dab” All Over Hollywood (NEW VIDEO)

Heaven King rolled up to the block in a pink Barbie Cadillac truck and hit her dab like nobody else can for her latest visual.

Accompanied by her equally talented crew, the little lady and her girls take no prisoners as they cartwheel, split, and hit their Quan to iLoveMemphis‘ “Lean and Dabb.” The setting? Hollywood. The shmood? Lip gloss, tutus, and pigtails, but of course.

Heaven King

To call this video cute would be the understatement of the year – Heaven’s got this in the bag and she knows it.

Watch her motion for fans to Google her in what might be her best visual yet, and if you’re not acquainted with the 5-year-old star, get to know her here.

