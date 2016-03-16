Jared Fogle Beaten By Fellow Inmate In Surprise Prison Attack

UPDATE: March 18, 2016, 2:19 PM EST

In addition to getting attacked in prison, the hard knocks keep coming for Jared Fogle. The former Subway spokesman has packed on “20 to 30 pounds,” according to a PEOPLE exclusive, and has resorted to paying other prisoners to keep him from being attacked. Yikes.

It’s no secret that sex offenders are often beaten by fellow inmates – and unfortunately for Jared Fogle, his time at Colorado’s Englewood Federal Correctional Institution has been no different from that of the average offender’s.

The former Subway spokesman plead guilty to distribution of child pornography and travel with the intent of having sex with a minor, and began his bid back in November. Now, reports say he was repeatedly punched in the face in a surprise attack.

From TMZ:

According to docs, Fogle got jumped in the rec yard at Englewood prison in Colorado back on January 29, and it was not much of a fight. An inmate named Steven Nigg pushed Fogle down and then unloaded a barrage of punches to his face.

Nigg, who’s in for a weapons charge, left Fogle with a bloody nose, swollen face and scratches on his neck. 60-year-old Nigg was also injured — a small cut on his left hand from delivering the whuppin’. Prison officials put Nigg in solitary as punishment.

Gossip Cop reports: Nigg supposedly targeted Fogle because of his specific crimes. The Englewood facility has a large number of sexual predators, likely in part due to a program it offers to rehabilitate sex offenders.

Fogle was sentenced to over 15 years in prison, and though he is appealing the decision, at this time he’ll be released no earlier than 2029.

SOURCE: TMZ, Gossip Cop | VIDEO SOURCE: Inform