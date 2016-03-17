ZAYN “BeFoUr” (NEW MUSIC)

Bruce is a sneaker-obsessed pop culture junkie from Queens. He is a proud alumnus of St. John’s University. Bruce hails from Complex as a social media guru. He is also a Drake and Dipset apologist. He divides his time between watching ‘The Office’ reruns and trying to become the next Hank Moody...or Don Draper.

With his debut solo album Mind of Mine due out in just two weeks, Zayn lets loose one more single titled “BeFoUr.”

The smooth cut finds Zayn singing about the naysayers, and possibly his old bandmates in One Direction. With a name like “BeFoUr,” Zayn could be referencing his life before he was part of a group, or the fact that there are now four members of the band.

He fuels that fire with lyrics like, “Time for me to move up / So many hours have gone / Heart beats the pump of my blood / No strings for you to pull on.”

Either way, the new track has us all looking forward to Zayn’s album, which should be a solid offering based on his chart-climbing singles. Mind of Mine is due out March 25.