There’s A New Snapchat Queen In Town, & Her Name Is Kourtney Kardashian…

Kourtney Kardashian only joined Snapchat about a week ago, but she’s already mastered the art of entertaining us in 10 seconds or less.

In just five days of behind-the-scenes access into Kourt’s life, we learned she and Scott Disick are totally working things out, Kris Jenner may or may not be having some very freaky sex with boyfriend Corey Gamble, and Khloe has jokes for days.

Need an example? We’ve never talked to our moms about “squirting,” especially not on Snap, but KoKo and Kourt have:

Obviously, Kourt’s Snap is not your average celebrity account, where things feel stiff and staged. She’s got the scenery, the hysterics, the most adorable moments with her kids, and the icing on the cake? She’s gorgeous. Kould there be a new queen in town?

Khloe seems to think so…

Check out more of our favorite moments below and add KourtneyKardash to tune into the fun.

PHOTO & VIDEO CREDIT: Instagram, Splash News