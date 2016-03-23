The 10 Best Pictures Of Beyonce’s Hot Cousin Kristin Douglas

I am a self-taught journalist who overcame insurmountable odds to become a prominent voice in entertainment.

Beyonce‘s cousin Kristin Douglas is blowing up.

Before Bey posted a photo from their Uncle Skip’s funeral, she had about 2,000 followers. By the time you read this, she’ll have over 72,000 followers on her Instagram “simplykristinmd.”

Since it’s clear beauty runs in the family, we decided to showcase the best images from Kristin Douglas’s Instagram as an introduction to the young lady.

What else do we know about her? Kristin is a woman of faith, a mother who works as a nurse, and a loving family member to Queen Bey.

Check out the best Instagram pictures of this phenomenal woman below.

