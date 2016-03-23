Nick Cannon Addresses “Bottom Feeders” Who Thought New Song Was A Mariah Carey Diss Track

Nick Cannon would like the world to know he wasn’t dissing ex-wife Mariah Carey on his recently released track “Oh Well.”

The Wild ‘N Out host went all Kanye on us early this morning, hitting Twitter with a pretty concise rant about the media and sensationalism. If you let Nick tell it, he and Mariah will never “subscribe” to any negativity concerning their relationship.

Here’s what he tweeted:

You know what I find funny, I actually released a spoken word piece about the corrupt system and the media pays it now mind… — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) March 23, 2016

But someone releases one of my Character pieces from a film and media outlets flock to it making up stories about my ex… — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) March 23, 2016

The devil is busy! We got to learn how to navigate through the sensationalism and lies. #DontBeDistracted — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) March 23, 2016

Sorry to disappoint the bottom feeders but you won't be hearing any diss records from me unless it's about the GOVERNMENT! LOL — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) March 23, 2016

How many times do I have to reiterate @MariahCarey and I are super cool! Stop trying to create negativity, we will never subscribe to it. — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) March 23, 2016

We are both VERY happy and have both moved on, so all the outlets reaching for gossip, it's not 2014 anymore. Do your jobs better! #OldNews — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) March 23, 2016

Like I have always said I will forever Respect and Love @MariahCarey and will never say anything negative about the mother of my children. — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) March 23, 2016

Yall know me I never have a problem speaking my mind, so If I have something to say, I just come out and say it! — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) March 23, 2016

I don't beat around the bush or hold my tongue 4 anyone. So let me put this eloquently as possible, Go choke on a fat one! LOL #Wildnout — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) March 23, 2016

Nick went on to tweet outlets like PEOPLE and The Breakfast Club, who he felt perpetuated the story about him dissing Mariah. Leave your thoughts below.

SOURCE: Twitter | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty