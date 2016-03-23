CLOSE
Nick Cannon Addresses “Bottom Feeders” Who Thought New Song Was A Mariah Carey Diss Track

The Wild 'N Out host went all Kanye on us.

Snapple Brings Real Fact To Real Life Event With Nick Cannon

Nick Cannon would like the world to know he wasn’t dissing ex-wife Mariah Carey on his recently released track “Oh Well.”

The Wild ‘N Out host went all Kanye on us early this morning, hitting Twitter with a pretty concise rant about the media and sensationalism. If you let Nick tell it, he and Mariah will never “subscribe” to any negativity concerning their relationship.

Here’s what he tweeted:

Nick went on to tweet outlets like PEOPLE and The Breakfast Club, who he felt perpetuated the story about him dissing Mariah. Leave your thoughts below.

SOURCE: Twitter | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

