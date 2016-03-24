SBTRKT, D.R.A.M., & Mabel “I Feel Your Pain” (NEW MUSIC)

UK producer SBTRKT has lots of new music in the stash. On the heels of “Good Morning” with The-Dream, comes “I Feel Your Pain.”

On this one, SBTRKT enlists the talents of Virginia newcomer D.R.A.M. and singer Mabel. SBTRKT premiered the song on Annie Mac’s BBC Radio 1 show.

“I feel your pain, because I’ve been through the same thing as you/ so I can relate/ I feel your pain and I know that sh*t hurts and yeah it’s the worst, but you’ll be OK,” sings D.R.A.M.

D.R.A.M. recently dropped the visuals to his Nathan R. Smith-directed “Signals (Throw It Around).” No word on if SBTRKT is going to release a project this year, but it’s looking up for his fans.

Take a listen below.