Extra Butter: “Batman V Superman” Cast Reacts To Ben Affleck’s Batman

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice hits theaters at midnight tonight, and the debate is on. If you were lucky enough to already see it, you might have some strong opinions.

I enjoyed the film. Look, it’s dark: I counted one joke. But Zack Snyder doesn’t get why people think his Superman’s world should be bright and cheery, when the comics go even darker. Still, people have a lot to say. So on this episode of Extra Butter, I asked the cast what they thought of all the criticism.

“In the comic books he’s a million times darker than I’ve done anything close to, so I don’t know what that’s based on,” said director Zack Snyder. “I don’t know why people have this hang up with Superman needing to be something… They have this preconceived notion about what he is, but if you do the research, you realize that he’s a lot more interesting than people sometimes let him be.”

There was also a lot of talk about Ben Affleck’s version of Batman, and Ben took the critics head-on, saying he wasn’t offended by people questioning his ability to do the job:

“I didn’t take it too personally – maybe I should have – but I didn’t, because I felt like we were doing something different than what people were expecting.”

