P. Diddy Founds New Charter School In Harlem: This Is “A Dream Come True”

Ever since we can remember, Diddy – also known as Puff Daddy – has been here to motivate and inspire us.

All these years later, nothing’s changed (remember, he told us that he won’t stop), as he takes his talents to the charter school system in Harlem.

The proud dad announced today that the Capital Preparatory Harlem Charter School will open this fall season and be supervised by Capital Prep leader Steve Perry.

From Daily Mail:

Combs announced Monday that the Capital Preparatory Harlem Charter School will open in the fall. The school will be overseen by Capital Prep leader Steve Perry, who founded Capital Prep Magnet School in Hartford, Connecticut, in 2005.

Combs and the board have hired Orlando, Florida-based educator Danita Jones as the principal of Capital Prep Harlem. Combs says creating the school is “a dream come true.”

Founding a charter school? Now that‘s a power play.

