SNEAK PEEK: Jennifer Lopez Rides Shotgun For James Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke” Primetime Special

We’ve watched James Corden sing and rap with everyone from Adele to Stevie Wonder; needless to say, he’s really landed on something special with his “Carpool Karaoke” series.

It’s doing so well, in fact, CBS network decided to give him his own primetime special, airing this Tuesday at 10 p.m. EST. It wouldn’t be a real special without beefed up talent and theatrics, and it looks like that’s exactly what we’ll get with Jennifer Lopez riding shotgun as Corden takes the wheel.

Watch the hilarious host announce his hour-long special musical-style above (courtesy of PEOPLE), and tune in tomorrow.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty