Kehlani Says PARTYNEXTDOOR Had “Nothing To Do With” Suicide Attempt, Gives Update On Her Health

It’s been two days of everyone trying to understand what’s going on with PARTYNEXTDOOR, Kyrie Irving, Kehlani, and now Chris Brown. While we don’t have the full story just yet, we do have a couple of updates you may have missed from the 20-year-old R&B singer following her suicide attempt.

Kehlani has been deactivating and reactivating her Instagram account after being dragged for getting back with ex-boyfriend PND, while some thought she was still with Cleveland Cavaliers baller Kyrie.

While she insists she didn’t cheat on Kyrie, the NBA player has allegedly liked a few shady photos on Instagram that suggest otherwise. More importantly, Kehlani is “healthy, home, & with ppl who love me,” according to her most recent IG post.

After she thanked PND for saving her life, Kehlani reiterated a few things— namely she’s not a cheater and her ex had “nothing to do with it.”

Read a few thoughts from the singer that you may have missed below.

We pray for Kehlani’s full recovery at this time.

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Getty