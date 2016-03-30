CLOSE
Congrats! Masika & Fetty Wap Welcome “Perfect” Baby Girl & Share First Photo

Masika & Fetty Wap welcome their mini-me.

Congrats are in order for Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood‘s Masika Kalysha and rapper Fetty Wap, who welcomed their first child together on Tuesday night.

Though it’s not clear what the pair named the little girl, whose initials are #KBM, it is very clear she’s surrounded by a lot of love now that her parents are on the same page. Masika tweeted just around midnight:

The reality TV star was also seen holding her bundle of joy in a photo on Snapchat, though the baby’s face was turned away from the camera.

Peep the photo above and join us in congratulating the duo on their beautiful blessing.

