Put On: DJ Khaled Donates $10,000 Worth Of Instruments To Miami Middle School

The more DJ Khaled wins (no matter what!), the more he puts on for his city.

All hail the Snapchat king as he shows the next generation nothing but love, most recently in the form of music. According to the latest reports, the producer donated $10,000 worth of instruments to the Carol City Middle School band in Miami.

From the Miami Herald:

Sometimes, when the Carol City Middle band practices outside, people stop their cars on the side of the road to give Antrell Dirden a thumbs-up and a smile.

Dirden is building a band program at the proud but struggling school after the band dissolved almost a decade ago. The community is taking notice — including the famous.

DJ Khaled, a Grammy award-winning music producer living in Miami, donated $10,000 -worth of new musical instruments to the school this week. Students on Wednesday unpacked drums, practice pads, guitars and microphones and immediately started making music.

The students are super grateful for Khaled’s generous donation.

“We’re finally becoming a wonderful band,” said Jamara Drayton, a sixth-grade student.

Khaled pledged to pay for new instruments while visiting the school in January, when Carol City Middle won a national competition for improving school attendance. The school has been on a mission to improve academics and morale after being labeled with an F by the state’s grading system for the last four years.

Head over to his Snap to see the work DJ Khaled’s been putting in on a day-to-day basis. We’re pretty sure his generosity doesn’t end here.

SOURCE: Miami Herald | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash News