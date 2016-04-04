Kesha Says She Was Offered “Freedom” From Label If She Apologized For Rape Allegations

This story keeps getting worse.

Kesha’s ongoing legal battle with Sony and Dr. Luke doesn’t seem to be getting better any time soon. After a judge ruled against the “We R Who We R” star from being released from Dr. Luke’s clutches, Kesha has vowed to continue her legal fight and speak out against rape culture, especially within the music industry.

Yesterday, Kesha posted a picture on Instagram with a caption that alleges she could gain her “freedom” from Sony if she recanted and apologized for rape allegations against Dr. Luke.

“So I got offered my freedom IF i were to lie,” she wrote. “I would have to APOLOGIZE publicly and say that I never got raped. THIS IS WHAT HAPPENS behind closed doors,” she continued.

We’re hoping Kesha will be able to live and speak her truth without victim shaming soon.