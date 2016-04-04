Message: Beyonce’s Ivy Park Collection Is About Purpose, “Not Perfection”

UPDATE: 4/5/16 2:50 P.M. EST

The rest of Bey’s Elle interview hit the ‘net today and it shows her in a different light than what we’re used to. The artist and entrepreneur confronts critics who called her “Formation” video “anti-police,” says pain helps people transform, champions the term “feminism,” and of course dishes on all things Ivy Park.

This isn’t the coy Beyonce you might’ve been expecting. Here are a few excerpts:

Elle: Let’s start with Ivy Park. How long has that been in the works?

I’ve been shopping at Topshop for probably 10 years now. It’s one of the only places where I can actually shop by myself. It makes me feel like a teenager. Whenever I was in London, it was like a ritual for me—I’d put my hat down low and have a good time getting lost in clothes. I think having a child and growing older made me get more into health and fitness. I realized that there wasn’t really an athletic brand for women like myself or my dancers or friends. Nothing aspirational for girls like my daughter. I thought of Ivy Park as an idyllic place for women like us. I reached out to Topshop and met with Sir Philip Green [chief executive of its parent company, Arcadia]. I think he was originally thinking I wanted to do an endorsement deal like they’d done with other celebrities, but I wanted a joint venture. I presented him with the idea, the mission statement, the purpose, the marketing strategy—all in the first meeting. I think he was pretty blown away, and he agreed to the 50-50 partnership.

What lessons did your parents teach you?

So many…the gift of being generous and taking care of others. It has never left me. I’ve also learned that your time is the most valuable asset you own, and you have to use it wisely. My parents taught me how to work hard and smart. Both were entrepreneurs; I watched them struggle working 18-hour days. They taught me that nothing worth having comes easily. My father stressed discipline and was tough with me. He pushed me to be a leader and an independent thinker. My mother loved me unconditionally, so I felt safe enough to dream. I learned the importance of honoring my word and commitments from her. One of the best things about my mother is her ability to sense when I am going through a tough time. She texts me the most powerful prayers, and they always come right when I need them. I know I’m tapped into her emotional Wi-Fi.

What do you feel people don’t understand about who you really are, and in particular about the message you’ve put forward with “Formation”?

I mean, I’m an artist and I think the most powerful art is usually misunderstood. But anyone who perceives my message as anti-police is completely mistaken. I have so much admiration and respect for officers and the families of officers who sacrifice themselves to keep us safe. But let’s be clear: I am against police brutality and injustice. Those are two separate things. If celebrating my roots and culture during Black History Month made anyone uncomfortable, those feelings were there long before a video and long before me. I’m proud of what we created and I’m proud to be a part of a conversation that is pushing things forward in a positive way.

Elle: How important was the ethos of the brand—the idea of self-love, of girls and women coming together?

“It’s really the essence: to celebrate every woman and the body she’s in while always striving to be better. I called it Ivy Park because a park is our commonality. We can all go there; we’re all welcomed. It’s anywhere we create for ourselves. For me, it’s the place that my drive comes from. I think we all have that place we go to when we need to fight through something, set our goals and accomplish them.”

Elle: You’ve talked in the past about the pressure of perfectionism.

“It’s really about changing the conversation. It’s not about perfection. It’s about purpose. We have to care about our bodies and what we put in them. Women have to take the time to focus on our mental health—take time for self, for the spiritual, without feeling guilty or selfish. The world will see you the way you see you, and treat you the way you treat yourself.”

Elle: How do you feel about the role of businesswoman, running your own company?

“It’s exciting, but having the power to make every final decision and being accountable for them is definitely a burden and a blessing. To me, power is making things happen without asking for permission. It’s affecting the way people perceive themselves and the world around them. It’s making people stand up with pride.”

Beyonce’s full discussion will be available digitally tomorrow, in select cities on April 6, and nationwide on April 19. She also talks about the true meaning of feminism, asking Topshop to be her 50-50 partner in Ivy Park and the first Destiny’s Child album helping her discover she had “real power.

Ivy Park will be available on April 14, according to its website.

