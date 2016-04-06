What’s Happening In Hip-Pop: Anita Hill Loves Kerry Washington’s Portrayal In “Confirmation,” & More

Kerry Washington has earned herself a new fan…and she’s A-list.

The Scandal actress plays Anita Hill in the new HBO film Confirmation, which follows the story surrounding Hill’s 1991 sexual harassment allegations against former Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas.

Hill revealed in an interview with Essence: “I loved her dignity and emotion. She appeared a lot more dignified than I felt during that moment, but she still lost nothing in terms of how painful the experience was. That is hard to convey, but she did it beautifully.”

Confirmation debuts April 16, and obviously we’ll be tuning in. For more details, click here.

Paris Jackson just turned 18, and she honored her dad in a beautiful way.

The rocker chic teen celebrated her big day with new ink. It reads “Queen of My Heart” in Michael Jackson‘s handwriting, all copied from letters the King of Pop wrote her.

Happy 18th, Paris. Check out the photo above.

Speaking of amazing daughters, Meadow Walker will continue fighting against Porsche on her father Paul Walker‘s behalf.

From PEOPLE:

“The issues in the cases are very different,” Walker’s attorney Jeff Milam said in a statement Tuesday. “Meadow’s father, Paul Walker, was a passenger in the car. He survived the crash but was trapped and burned to death because of the vehicle’s defects.”

U.S. District Judge Philip S. Gutierrez ruled Monday that there was not enough evidence to support widow Kristine Rodas’ claim that the Carrera GT in which Walker, 40, and Rodas, 38, were riding lacked basic safety features that would have saved both men’s lives in the crash.

Roger was driving the Porsche that ultimately crashed and exploded in Santa Clarita, California, on Nov. 20, 2013. The Fast and Furious actor was in the passenger seat of the car at the time, and both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

“A significant portion of the judge’s decision was based on the rejection of evidence because of missed deadlines and also a failure to sue Porsche AG, the manufacturer,” Milam continued in his statement on behalf of his client. “Meadow will continue to fight to hold Porsche accountable for selling a defective product that kills.”

Head over to PEOPLE for more on the case. We pray justice is served.

We’ll have to kontinue Keeping Up with the Kardashians if we expect to get any tea from Khloe, as her late night talk show wasn’t picked up by FYI.

Just when things were heating up, TMZ reports the network has shut down production. The site dishes:

Khloe Kardashian’s done shooting her talk show … FYI Network has shut down production of “Kocktails with Khloe” less than 3 months into its run.

Productions sources tell us the official announcement from the network was the show is on “indefinite hold” … but that’s just TV talk — truth is, the show is dunzo. As for who decided to pull the plug? Both sides were unhappy.

We’re told Khloe wanted to focus on her “other jobs” and had no interest in shooting the next season. Network execs could tell she’d “checked out” and weren’t happy about it.

There are several episodes in the can which will still air. We’re told the finale will feature Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend.

It was fun while it lasted, KoKo.

SOURCE: Essence, PEOPLE | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty