Nev Schulman Apologizes For Demeaning Black Girls “Catfish A Lot” Tweet

We never thought we’d be giving Nev Schulman side-eye ‘tude, but what the hell, Nev?

He’s one of our favorite TV guys, but the Catfish star showed us a different side of himself last night when he tweeted a misguided and unfair generalization about Black girls.

We all watched Black Girls Rock yesterday on BET and Nev probably did too, as he tweeted: “#BlackGirlsRock I totally agree. They also tend to #catfish a lot. Just sayin’.” Obviously there’s a lot more to say about the random-as-all-hell statement, but really we’re just left wondering, “Why?”

Was it supposed to be some sort of promotion for the show? We’re not sure, but as expected, he’s already apologizing:

Thank u @melaninporn for taking the time to help me understand some of the issues POC deal w/. Sorry to all I upset. pic.twitter.com/ws9T1JraWf — Nev Schulman (@NevSchulman) April 6, 2016

You're right to be upset & don't have to accept my apology, but I am deeply sorry to those whom I offended and learned a valuable lesson. — Nev Schulman (@NevSchulman) April 6, 2016

Thanks. This was an important lesson for me and hopefully can be one for a lot of other people too. https://t.co/yTah6yq397 — Nev Schulman (@NevSchulman) April 6, 2016

Thank you to everyone who took the time to speak with me tonight and promote communication and understanding. Nothing but love and respect. — Nev Schulman (@NevSchulman) April 6, 2016

He then moved on to sex education in America:

Do you agree that sex education in Europe puts America to shame? https://t.co/kRQVKAyZRw — Nev Schulman (@NevSchulman) April 6, 2016

You don’t have to be a Black girl to understand that making generalizations about an entire race isn’t cool. You don’t have to be a rocket scientist, either.

Please take a seat, Nev.

SOURCE: Twitter | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty