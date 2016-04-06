CLOSE
Nev Schulman Apologizes For Demeaning Black Girls “Catfish A Lot” Tweet

WTH, Nev?

Stella Artois Filmmaker Lounge Presents A Private Kick Off Party - 2016 Park City

We never thought we’d be giving Nev Schulman side-eye ‘tude, but what the hell, Nev?

He’s one of our favorite TV guys, but the Catfish star showed us a different side of himself last night when he tweeted a misguided and unfair generalization about Black girls.

We all watched Black Girls Rock yesterday on BET and Nev probably did too, as he tweeted: “#BlackGirlsRock I totally agree. They also tend to #catfish a lot. Just sayin’.” Obviously there’s a lot more to say about the random-as-all-hell statement, but really we’re just left wondering, “Why?”

Was it supposed to be some sort of promotion for the show? We’re not sure, but as expected, he’s already apologizing:

He then moved on to sex education in America:

You don’t have to be a Black girl to understand that making generalizations about an entire race isn’t cool. You don’t have to be a rocket scientist, either.

Please take a seat, Nev.

