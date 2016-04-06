Serena Williams’ Backside Put On Full Display In New Twerking Tutorial

Serena Williams has perfected the art of stopping time.

The world-renowned athlete is not just an expert on tennis, she’s an expert on twerking. Thirty-four-year-old Serena got right down to business in the video above, as she gives a passerby a lesson on how to get your butt moving appropriately.

For about a second, she gives us a full view of her infamous backside, after which, you won’t see much of it. Either way, you should check out Serena’s twerking tutorial and let us know if she skipped any steps, as we’re not exactly experts on the subject either.

#TwerkIsLife.