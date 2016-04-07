From Fresh Prince To Inspired King: Will Smith’s Most Inspirational Speeches

Will Smith is far from the goofy kid we all met and loved on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Since leaving his sitcom throne, Will has gone on to create a legacy that also includes film and family. A father to three – Trey, Jaden, and Willow Smith – and a husband to the beautiful and brainy Jada Pinkett Smith, Will’s found the kind of love and success most of the world only dreams of.

With an estimated net worth of nearly $250 million, and iconic movies such as The Pursuit of Happyness, Ali, and Concussion under his belt, it’s clear the 47-year-old knows something we don’t know. But what’s his secret?

The good news is Will’s never been coy when it comes to helping others attain their goals. In fact, he’s got some of the best inspirational moments out there. Listen to what the prince-turned-king has had to say about winning over the years, and take heed.

You’ve got to know that you can.

Confront your fears.

Will’s life would’ve been different without his true love Jada.

Will says the Law of Attraction is real.

You’ve got to beat your talent up.

He’s willing to die on the treadmill – are you?

That time his father made him build a brick wall really helped too.

This compilation video sums it up.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty