Forthcoming Rihanna Documentary Will Take An “Unfiltered” Look Into Her Life

It’s about time.

New reports say there’s a Rihanna documentary in the works, led by director Peter Berg, who the 28-year-old singer worked with during her Battleship days. Self-titled, the film aims to take “an unfiltered look into Rihanna’s life.”

Berg’s Film 45 company released the following:

Follow this true international superstar as she navigates life as an artist, businesswoman, and humanitarian, while contending with the inherent pressure of artistic freedom. Peter Berg’s Rihanna is an unfiltered look into Rihanna’s life and how she’s ascended to become a global icon, providing a glimpse into the evolution of one of the world’s most well-known pop artists.

If the film truly mirrors Rihanna’s life, this should be interesting. She’s currently on her ANTI World Tour and let’s not forget, Crop Over is coming up.

Stay tuned for more details, including an as-yet-unannounced release date.

SOURCE: Pitchfork | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

