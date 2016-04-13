Selena Gomez Gets Super Sexy In Behind-The-Scenes Bikini Footage For GQ

Well hello, Selena.

Ms. Gomez has dedicated her time to steadily making a mark on the industry, and so far, everything she’s done is working. Most recently, the 23-year-old Texas native teamed up with GQ for a sexy shoot (and hopefully, an equally sexy interview).

Strutting her stuff by an old cabin in a variety of bikinis, Selena shows off her flawless body like she was born to model in the behind-the-scenes footage.

Check out the quick clip here; photographer Victor Demarchelier really caught the former Disney star in her element. Also, Selena’s May GQ interview drops tomorrow, so stay tuned.

