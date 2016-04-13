CLOSE
Selena Gomez Gets Super Sexy In Behind-The-Scenes Bikini Footage For GQ

Well hello, Selena.

Flaunt Magazine En Garde! Issue Launch Party With Selena Gomez And Amanda De Cadenet

Ms. Gomez has dedicated her time to steadily making a mark on the industry, and so far, everything she’s done is working. Most recently, the 23-year-old Texas native teamed up with GQ for a sexy shoot (and hopefully, an equally sexy interview).

Strutting her stuff by an old cabin in a variety of bikinis, Selena shows off her flawless body like she was born to model in the behind-the-scenes footage.

Check out the quick clip here; photographer Victor Demarchelier really caught the former Disney star in her element. Also, Selena’s May GQ interview drops tomorrow, so stay tuned.

SOURCE: GQ | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

behind the scenes , GQ , selena gomez

