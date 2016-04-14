Draya Michele & Orlando Scandrick Welcome Newest Addition To Their Family, Baby Jru

Congrats are in order for Draya Michele and her longtime boyfriend, Dallas Cowboys cornerback Orlando Scandrick.

The pair welcomed their first child together last week Friday, a baby boy they named Jru Scandrick (pronounced Drew). PEOPLE confirmed Baby Jru weighed in at 6.5 pounds and measured 20 inches long.

Draya dished on the newest addition to their blended family: “We are super excited to add our sixth member to the family. He’s such a good, healthy baby and everyone is already infatuated with him. His brother and sisters are in love.”

There hasn’t been a sneak peek at their bundle of joy yet, but we can imagine that he’s one handsome little fella, as is Draya’s son from a previous relationship. Not to mention, Orlando’s twin daughters are gorgeous as well.

During an incredible photo shoot, Draya recently declared that the “bar has been set” as far as celebrity pregnancies go – and we can’t lie, she had a beautiful nine months.

Congrats, Draya and Orlando. *Cue the snapback.

SOURCE: PEOPLE | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Getty