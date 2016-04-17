Ice Cube Shuts Down Coachella With N.W.A Reunion Set

Ice Cube’s set at Coachella will no doubt be remembered as one of the highlights of the festival.

His legendary group N.W.A was inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last week, following the smash success of their biopic film Straight Outta Compton. With the spotlight on N.W.A and their impact on the culture, fans expected Ice Cube to completely crush his headlining set at the 3-day festival. Cube did not disappoint.

He opened his Westside themed set with “Gangsta Rap Made Me Do It,” followed by an surprise appearance from DJ Yella and MC Ren for assistance on the group’s iconic singles “Straight Outta Compton” and “Fuck Tha Police.” Video montages of recent police attacks played in the background – a stark reminder of the lack of progress made to end police brutality. Cube’s son O’Shea Jackson, Jr. popped onstage to join his dad on the performance on “Dopeman.”

The guest cameos didn’t stop there. Common showed face on the new “Real People” track while Snoop Dogg broke out for a verse on “Go to Church” and the Dr. Dre-produced “The Next Episode.” Even though Dre was MIA for the reunion, fans couldn’t get enough of this memorable performance.

Check out clips of the performance below:

SOURCE: Billboard | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty, Twitter

