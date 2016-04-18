Hillary Clinton Hits The Breakfast Club, Talks Running Off On The Plug Twice & Hot Sauce In Her Bag (Swag!)

The New York primaries are tomorrow, so Hillary Clinton hitting up The Breakfast Club to talk politics – and hot sauce – doesn’t surprise us at all.

One of four presidential hopefuls, the 68-year-old former First Lady of the United States sat down with Power 105.1’s Charlamagne, Angela Yee, and DJ Envy this morning. During the in-depth interview, she makes an obvious effort to secure her place among millennials ahead of tomorrow’s vote for the official Democratic candidate.

Apparently, Hillary Clinton keeps hot sauce in her bag…swag?

When asked for an item she always keeps with her, she let us know her condiment game is on fleek at all times: “Hot sauce!,” she responded immediately.

She also caught our attention when she spoke on criminal justice reform:

“White people have to recognize there is systemic racism. We have to not only address it in the criminal justice system – wherein someways by changing sentencing, by retraining police, by elevating the visibility of it, we can make progress but there’s still a lot of work to do – we have to address it in jobs, education, healthcare, everywhere else.”

Watch the interview just above and leave your thoughts below. Hillary talks about a range of topics, including Donald Trump (who she says is Donkey of the Decade), Bill Clinton‘s marriage proposal, how her policies would affect everyday Americans, running off on the plug twice, and more.

SOURCE: Power 105 | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty