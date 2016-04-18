CLOSE
Ladies Night: Brie Larson To Host “Saturday Night Live” With Alicia Keys In May

Ladies night is May 7th.

Oscar award-winning actress Brie Larson will host Saturday Night Live alongside Alicia Keys next month.

The big announcement was made on the sketch-based hit TV show over the weekend, and Brie has already responded to the news via Twitter, writing:

We haven’t heard from A. Keys just yet, but we’re looking forward to the famed singer gracing the stage with that million-dollar voice of hers. This’ll be Alicia’s third time on the show and Brie’s SNL debut. Get excited and stay tuned for an impending sneak peek.

SOURCE: Entertainment Weekly | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Twitter

Alicia Keys , Brie Larson , host , performance , saturday night live , SNL

