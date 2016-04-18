Ladies Night: Brie Larson To Host “Saturday Night Live” With Alicia Keys In May

Oscar award-winning actress Brie Larson will host Saturday Night Live alongside Alicia Keys next month.

The big announcement was made on the sketch-based hit TV show over the weekend, and Brie has already responded to the news via Twitter, writing:

Way too excited about this to play it cool. EEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE!!! I'm hosting #SNL 🇺🇸😭🍹 https://t.co/yRDvz7ETa8 — Brie Larson (@brielarson) April 17, 2016

We haven’t heard from A. Keys just yet, but we’re looking forward to the famed singer gracing the stage with that million-dollar voice of hers. This’ll be Alicia’s third time on the show and Brie’s SNL debut. Get excited and stay tuned for an impending sneak peek.

Brie Larson is set to host #SNL in May with Alicia Keys: https://t.co/VB6s0UgWUe 👏 pic.twitter.com/ZHs7Ku0dMW — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) April 17, 2016

Ladies night is May 7.

