11 Celebrity Apologies You Will Never Forget

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp deeply apologized to Australia after smuggling two dogs into the country.

In a video, Amber and Johnny comment on their love for the beautiful island and acknowledge why smuggling animals onto their territory is an issue.

“Australia is a wonderful island with a treasure trove of unique plants, animals and people,” Amber said before adding, “Australia is free of many pests and diseases that are commonplace around the world. That is why Australia has to have such strong biosecurity laws.”

The dramatic apology will surely go down in history as one of the most awkward celebrity ‘sorries’ ever. Check out 10 more of the most memorable celebrity apologies below.

Mel Gibson sits with Diane Sawyer and creepily laughs his way through an apology following anti-Semitic and sexist remarks.

Kanye West hits Jay Leno with an impromptu apology for Taylor Swift.

Donald Sterling says he was set up and he’s not a racist after spewing hate at Black people.

Paula Deen begs for forgiveness following her use of “hurtful language.”

Ray Rice vows to become the poster boy for domestic violence after punching wife Janay Rice. He also apologizes to Janay.

David Letterman apologizes to his wife and staff for sexual affairs gone wrong.

Kobe Bryant talks adultery and false accusations of rape with his wife Vanessa Bryant holding his hand.

After swearing he didn’t have sexual relations with “that woman,” Bill Clinton apologized… and then apologized again, more genuinely the second time.

Following his 2009 domestic violence incident with Rihanna, Chris Brown issues a public apology.

Tiger Woods says sorry after being exposed as a serial cheater.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty