Taylor Swift Gives Vogue Tour Of Her Home & Answers 73 Burning Questions

Vogue magazine hit up Taylor Swift‘s cute and cozy digs as a part of its 73 Questions video series.

Throughout the clip, we learn a lot about the pop star. The nine-minute video accompanies the fashion bible’s May issue, which Taylor covers and shows some skin for. In the video, she gives us a tour of her home and answers questions about her cats, fears (Coachella!), proudest accomplishments, and more.

Taylor adds she’d raid Blake Lively’s closet and admits she’s pleasantly surprised that all the personal details she tells her friends never make their way into the media.

T-Swift’s Beverly Hills crib will also leave you envious. Check out the quick clip below.

SOURCE: Vogue | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty