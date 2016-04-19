What’s Happening In Hip-Pop: Stephen Colbert Mocks Amber Heard Apology Video, “Almost Christmas” Movie Trailer, & More

The Fantastic Beasts cast is doing its promo rounds and recently dropped an interesting tidbit. Young versions of Harry Potter characters may pop up in their film. Vulture reports:

Remember the epic Dumbledore name drop from the latest Fantastic Beasts trailer? Turns out David Yates’s movie might have more than just references to the past in store. In a video posted Monday, MTV News’ Josh Horowitz asks tight-lipped actors Alison Sudol and Dan Fogler for info about the much-anticipated project. “As the stories go along,” Fogler concedes, from CinemaCon, “you will hear mention of your favorite characters, and you may even meet their younger counterparts along the way.”

J.K. Rowling’s Fantastic Beasts hits a theater near you on Nov. 18.

Everyone saw Amber Heard and Johnny Depp‘s awkward apology to the country of Australia yesterday and apparently, Stephen Colbert did as well. The Late Show host has already dropped a parody video that really captures the feel of Depp and Heard’s intense clip. Quick turnaround. Watch above.

Everybody Loves Raymond actress Doris Roberts died this week at the age of 90 and celebrities are expressing their condolences to honor her legacy.

Ray Romano said of the lovable and hilarious actress, who played his mom on the hit series: “Doris Roberts had an energy and a spirit that amazed me. She never stopped. Whether working professionally or with her many charities, or just nurturing and mentoring a green young comic trying to make it as an actor, she did everything with such a grand love for life and people and I will miss her dearly.”

Brad Garrett, who played Doris’ other son, said: “I am deeply saddened by the passing of Doris Roberts, an amazing lady and brilliant actor. Doris was vibrant and full of life both on and off the stage, and I am so grateful we shared so many wonderful memories. I will miss her greatly and will always remember her incredible kindness, humor, talent and heart.”

We’ve got another holiday classic to look forward to. There’s an official trailer for Almost Christmas making its rounds and we’re already in love with what’s to come. Starring Mo’Nique, Gabrielle Union, Omar Epps, Nicole Ari Parker, Keri Hilson, and more, this movie is sure to be as funny as it is easy on the eyes. Watch the trailer above and head to a theater near you on Nov. 11.

The Jurassic World sequel will be directed by The Impossible filmmaker J.A. Bayona.

From THR: “J.A. Bayona, the Spanish filmmaker who broke through with his gripping tsunami drama The Impossible, has signed on to direct the sequel to Jurassic World, Universal’s $1.6 billion-grossing juggernaut that relaunched the rampaging dinosaur franchise.

Colin Trevorrow directed the first movie but won’t return to the director’s chair, as he is now working on Star Wars: Episode IX. However, Trevorrow is writing the script for Jurassic with his frequent collaborator Derek Connolly.”

The highly anticipated Captain America: Civil War film is expecting to rake in over $175 million at the North American box office.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed, “Some even think it could approach $200 million.” The third installment in the superhero series opens on May 6. Will you be there?

SOURCE: The Hollywood Reporter, Deadline, Vulture